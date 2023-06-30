WHEELING, W.Va. — “Are you crying? Are you crying? ARE YOU CRYING? There’s no crying! THERE’S NO CRYING IN BASEBALL!”

Many will recognize this line from the 1992 film A League of Their Own starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, and many other stars, but did you know that the film is based on a true story? And better yet, one of the inspirations of the film is from Wheeling, West Virginia. The Ohio County Public Library gives us a look into this amazing biography.

Rose Gacioch, also known as “Rosie Gaspipe” was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 31, 1915. She played 11 seasons in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during WWII, while many of the male major league players were off fighting in the war.

Gacioch was one of the league’s top players in regard to both pitching and as a hitter. She was a star player in three championship games with the Rockford Peaches. Her impressive batting stats set league records, and her skill as an overhand pitcher led to the league changing its rules to allow that style in 1947.

Gacioch started her baseball career in her teens touring with the All-Star Ranger Girls in 1934, these traveling teams were known as “Bloomer Girls”. When she was 29 a life-changing opportunity came to her hometown. The All-American Professional Woman’s Baseball League held tryouts at Pulaski Field in South Wheeling, just two blocks from her home. She became a member of the South Bend Blue Sox.

In 1945 she was traded to the Rockford Peaches, and during her first year with the Peaches, she set a league record of 31 assists from her outfield position. The 1951 AAGBL season was her best year with the Peaches, with a record of 20-7 they became the league’s only 20-game winner. She pitched a no hitter in 1953 and was voted All-Star team for three seasons in ’52, ’53, and ’54.

Gacioch was inducted in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown York in 2004. She died on September 9, 2004 in Clinton, Michigan.