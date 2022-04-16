WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Community members teamed up Saturday morning to help make everyone’s Easter extra sweet.

Hundreds of people lined up in Wheeling to pick up dinner from a local church.

The annual Easter Basket giveaway provides families with a delicious meal to celebrate the holiday.

From vegetables to pie and even ham, volunteers say today, no one’s going home hungry.

The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple hosts meal basket giveaways almost every holiday and this Easter is no exception.

Revend Darrell Cummings says there are at least 40 different items in each box.

He says the goal is to not only feed people on Easter but to feed a family of four for at least a week.

This is our 32nd annual Easter food basket giveaway and we’re hoping to help as many people as possible. We have helped over 500 in the past and this is really one of the most generous giveaways that we’ve done because of the help of others and we’re very grateful for that and we’re hoping to send people off with a smile. There are, I think, the overwhelming majority of people, they may even work every day, but just need a helping hand and I’m hoping that this is it. I hope more important than them getting food, I hope that they feel the love of God and the love of their community and that they have a resurrection of their hopes and dreams that they can make it. Rev. Darrell Cummings, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Numerous first responders came to lend a helping hand.

Cody Melsop with the Wheeling Fire Department says community is extremely important to him and his team.

Easter is all about being with your people, right? So, we want to make sure that we can accommodate everybody on Easter. We got people from Station 2 from headquarters, Station 4. We got people running from the rescues, from the engines to the squads. Everybody’s coming out. Cody Melsop, The Wheeling Fire Department

One after another, cars fell in line to pick up their box.

Many people shook Rev. Cummings’ hand and thanked him and the volunteers for their help this Easter season.

Cummings says as long as there is a need, he will find a way to continue providing these meals.

The Church’s Easter service takes place on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.