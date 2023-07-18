WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A proud community.

That’s one of many praises U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg had for the City of Wheeling after spending part of Tuesday downtown.

He was in the Friendly City looking at the progress of the Streetscape Project.

“I’d say this is a proud community. It’s a community that’s been through ups and downs and is on the way up right now. You know, if Wheeling, West Virginia was a stock I’d be buying. You can see that sense of momentum here.” Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott led the tour with other city officials of the Streetscape Project, which received a $16-million dollar grant from the federal infrastructure bill.

Secretary Buttigieg said the way the city has used the money will end up helping businesses and secure a strong future for the area.

“This administration will serve every kind of community. President Biden has been very focused on making sure small towns, rural counties and big cities alike see the benefit of this infrastructure.” Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation

While it looks like a work in progress full of road closures and orange cones, it was very impressive to Secretary Buttigieg.

The Secretary said Wheeling reminded him of other projects he’d worked on when he was a mayor.

“He’s a former mayor, so he understands first hand what a project like this is going to mean to the City of Wheeling. We showed him some of the different investments taking place, the private investment, which is really taking place at the same time as all this public investment. I think it really made an impression on him.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

That private investment is key.

Secretary Buttigieg said the hope of giving cities federal funding for projects like this was that it would bring in more businesses and private investments.

“We want to make sure it’s understood that when you do the right thing in terms of infrastructure the result is that you see an entire community respond. You see more retail. You see more residential. You see more of the things that you need in order to really have a sense of vibrancy in the community.” Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation

After the downtown tour Secretary Buttigieg took time to meet with business owners, city council and others who have a stake in the future of the downtown area.

He said he’s impressed with how the city is securing its future through this project and sees pride in the people who live and work here.

“I appreciate the sense of community purpose that’s been shown here. I think there’s an understanding that on the other end of this upheaval, on the other end of this dust and disruption, is a much stronger downtown.” Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation

“When people see these new streets with the new crosswalks, with the new trees, with the biospheres, with all the new traffic signals, people are going to want to invest in Downtown Wheeling again. That’s incredibly exciting to be a part of that.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

After visiting Wheeling, Secretary Buttigieg traveled to Pittsburgh. There he joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and the acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su to discuss workforce development.