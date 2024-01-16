A local business in Wheeling, WV needs the public’s help.

The House of Sinners bar & grill, which is located inside the McClure Hotel in Downtown Wheeling, has set up a gofundme due to struggling times.

Recently, The House of Sinners said they were hit with a lot all at once and are having a hard time jumping the hurdle.

The House of Sinners, says they are a safe place for those who feel out of place and in there short time they have had events such as The Dark Side of the Rainbow, Fender Staxx of Green Jelly, and an after party for concert goers of Ice Nine Kills.

This weekend (January 20), The House of Sinners is hosting their first hip-hop show. The lineup includes: GivencyBandz, Kaligrafe Music, Isaiah Keez, K Goodz, T Lee 100, Khino and, Loverloveless.

The House of Sinners says any donation helps, even if it’s a small amount. You can help by donating here.

The House of Sinners is located at 1200 Market Street in Wheeling.