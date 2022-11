WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Musician Aaron Lewis will return to The Capitol Theatre on March 4 as part of his 2023 acoustic tour.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A native of Vermont, Lewis founded the band Staind and has now returned to his country roots. He has recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels and other country greats.

His latest album is Frayed at Both Ends.

For more information and tickets, go to capitoltheatrewheeling.com