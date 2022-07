WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street.

You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here.

Officers are on scene at this time. No further information is available currently.

