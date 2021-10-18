“Addiction & Overdose Awareness Day” invites everyone touched by it to participate

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Holly Bloomfield lost a good friend to an overdose in March.



So she is organizing an event Saturday (10/23) from 6-9 p.m. at Heritage Port.

There will be guest speakers possibly including some representatives from the Wheeling Police and Fire departments.



The American Legion will perform a flag-folding ceremony in honor of all the veterans who died of an overdose, many of whom never got a funeral or even a mention in an obituary.



There will be a memorial wall where people can attach pictures of a lost loved one, or can write the person’s name and a sentiment about them.



There will also be an Empty Shoes Empty Hearts exhibit, with 104 pairs of shoes along the steps, one pair representing each person lost to overdose in Ohio County in the past year.



And there will be 1291 tea light candles, donated by Northwood, to represent each life lost in West Virginia to overdose in the past year.



Agencies involved in the event include YSS, House of Hagar, Street MOMs and NAMI.



The event is open to the public.