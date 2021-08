It’s that time of year again when kids are starting to go back to school and that means the Adopt A Student and the Back To School festival is returning.

The events will both be on August 21.

The Adopt A Student campaign will be held at the North Wheeling Dream Center at 10 AM and the Back To School Festival starts at 10:30 AM at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

For more information you can call 304-233-8899 or visit Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and the North Wheeling Youth Center.