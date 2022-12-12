WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Creative businesses and entrepreneurs in and around the Friendly City can take advantage of a unique opportunity.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They can now join up with a program designed to help grow their business and make a lasting impact on their community.

Wheeling Heritage has partnered with Bridgeway Capital and RED to bring the the Alliance for Creative Rural Economies Program or ACRE to Wheeling. The goal of the program is to help a wide range of creative business to grow their business through networking and educational programs.

Wheeling Heritage will be hosting an information session on Tuesday, December 20 at their location at 1400 Main Street.

Cassie Minder, Communications and Development Manager at Wheeling Heritage, said, ” We are asking entrepreneurs in the creative field to join this year-long program. It’s to come together, discuss the challenges and successes these businesses have seen, learn how they can hone their skills and really come back and bring more economic and social impact to Wheeling ”