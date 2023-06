WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The mighty American Countess was still docked Wednesday evening at Wheeling Heritage Port.

136 passengers departed to explore the city and Oglebay.



This impressive boat started out in 1996 as a casino boat–but was then refurbished and re-christened in 2020 as a member of the American Queen fleet.



It has 123 staterooms–four decks–and a crew of 98 people.



People had the chance to stop by the port Wednesday to take pictures of this majestic paddlewheel riverboat.