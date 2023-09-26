WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A walk that raises awareness for people who suffer from heart conditions is just days away here in the Ohio Valley.

The American Heart Association is hosting its annual Ohio Valley Heart Walk on Thursday, September 28 at Wheeling Park.

The walk sees hundreds of people come out each year to support friends and family who deal with heart conditions on a daily basis.

The event is completely free and will begin at 6 p.m.

Jennifer DiBacco is walking, and she shared how special the event is.

”The purpose of it for me is to get my awareness out and to help other people that aren’t able to walk. And I also do it in honor of my father. It touches my heart like it’s a blast seeing all the people out there walking for loved ones. It’s just an awesome event. Come, come and see for yourself.” Jennifer DiBacco – Walker, Ohio Valley Heart Walk

Registration for the walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. and you can sign up Thursday night or by visiting www.heart.org/ohiovalleywalk.