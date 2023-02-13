WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Stores and online retailers across America can agree that men oftentimes wait until the very last minute to shop for that perfect Valentine’s gift.

Whether they’re shopping for candy, clothing, balloons or flowers, men are known for typically waiting until a few days to even the day before Valentine’s Day to do their holiday shopping.

Did you know there is, in fact, some psychology behind procrastinating and traditionally men are more known for it than women?

There is research to prove it that reveals that just because somebody proscrastinates doesn’t mean they don’t care or are less thoughtful.

Brian Gessler from Laupp’s Floral in Wheeling spoke to us ahead of the big day about the shoppers he’ll see.

I think guys are actually trying to find something really nice and I may be one of them. I have mine done, but I waited a little bit longer than normal and I think they do. I think they try to find something really different and then when they don’t, they know what to do. They call their florist and we’ll take care of it for them. Brian Gessler, Laupp Floral, owner

There are some reasons why guys wait around so long before making that purchase.

Research shows that one reason is men have trouble deciding what will make that perfect gift.

So, go a little easy on him this holiday because his heart is in the right place.