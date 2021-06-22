Area kids learn all about fire safety during ‘Safety Town’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Area kids got to take the wheel of a firetruck and simulate evacuating from a burning.

It’s all a part of Fire Safety Day at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital for the annual Safety Town.

Coordinator, Beth Zebick, has been doing for 36 years since it started and says kids not only learn the basics but they learn tips that will be remembered their whole life.

Parents have told me in the past they think ‘I learned that at safety town.’ Or if they come to a red light on their bicycle they know to stop and look and listen. Beth Zebick | Coordinator, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Safety Town goes until the end of the week but will be back again for two weeks in July.