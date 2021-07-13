Arrest Made in Malicious Assault Incident on Wheeling Island

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Just before 3:15 p.m., Monday, Wheeling Police were called to 317 South Penn Street on Wheeling Island for a report a possible stabbing. When police officers arrived, they met a female victim inside an apartment who was injured.

Shortly after the 911 call, officers patrolling just a few blocks away, observed a man walking away from the area where the crime took place. After receiving a suspect description, the officer approached the man and quickly detained him near Zane Street.

The victim received medical treatment by Wheeling Fire Department personnel and was later transported to Wheeling Hospital.

Javone Donte Ferguson, 24 of Wheeling was arrested and charged with Malicious Assault. He was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate and a cash bond was set at $10,000. He was then transported to the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.