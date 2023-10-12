An assembly is expected to be held in Wheeling to prevent the eviction of homeless neighbors.

Neighbors in E Wheeling and the larger community are gathering at the Wheeling City Building

Thursday, Oct 12., 11:00 – 4:00 pm to speak with our homeless neighbors and ask the city to stop

a planned mass eviction until the Winter Freeze Warming Shelter opens.

On Friday, October 6th, City Manager Robert Herron issued an eviction notice to his

constituents currently located on the hill in East Wheeling, near the Nelson Jordan Center.

According to Kate Marshall, a House of Hargar worker, this location has been the only City-approved site where people facing homelessness could live.

Marshall says the eviction notice is dated October 13 at 1:00 pm and there is not a transition plan, alternative location, or solution following this abrupt action.

Marshall says the people of Wheeling need to use their voices if they haven’t been heard by local leaders.

Signs are encouraged, and a limited amount will be provided at the event.

7News will keep you updates on today’s events.