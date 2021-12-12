At this time of year, people in the Ohio Valley are especially generous.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At this time of year, people in the Ohio Valley think of one another.

Helping those in need is a big part of the holiday season for many people.



The YSS Winter Freeze Shelter does that every day.



And on Christmas, they go beyond providing the homeless with a warm place to sleep, a meal and a shower.



They also give them Christmas presents.

You know every year we give lists out to the folks staying here. You know, tell me three or four things that are affordable that we can get you so Christmas morning is met with as much glee as if you had a roomful of very young children. There’s excitement and there’s a whole lot of gratitude for us being able to help out. YSS Executive Director John Moses

They are always grateful to accept donations.

To contribute, you can make a check out to Youth Services System, with Winter Freeze Shelter in the memo line. Send it to YSS, 87 15th Street, Wheeling, West Virginia. 26003.