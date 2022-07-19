WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A small donation from a lot of people can add up to a large gift.

On Tuesday, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack handed the Augusta Levy Learning Center a donation of $11,361.

It was raised in the hotel’s April and May game changer campaign.

“We’re just so thankful to have such a strong community that believes in our mission and continues to support us,” said Haley Rauschenberg, Augusta Levy’s clinical director. “The donations that come from these types of projects are so impactful for our families because they help offset the cost of our therapy.”

“It’s all part of our game changer program, which helps raise money for our local charities,” said Kim Florence, president and regional manager of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack. “The game changer has been good all year. We are raising those funds from the generosity of our guests as well as our associates. They can donate their leftover change from their slot tickets or their racing tickets into our barrels.”

The employees can donate by providing a small fee to be able to wear jeans on Fridays.

Periodically the casino gives the game changer proceeds to a different organization.

Coming up soon, Madison School and the Ohio County Animal Shelter will have gifts coming their way.