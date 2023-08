WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Avenue Eats is officially open at their new location at Waterfront Hall in Wheeling.

If you’re headed out to Waterfront Wednesday, tonight is the perfect time to stop in! They’re open until 9pm this evening😊@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/qPYGreGaRL — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) August 9, 2023

The restaurant opened its doors for customers again after their previous building on Valley View Avenue was lost in a fire back in 2020.

The new location provides waterfront views with tastes from burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.

Avenue Eats’ hours going forward will be 11:00 am-9:00 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 11:00 am -10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.