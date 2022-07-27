WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the Holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show!

On November 8, 2022, at 6 p.m. at The Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV, watch this one-of-a-kind immersive experience that will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!

Enjoy hit songs in this dazzling kid spectacular, including “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels On The Bus,” and “Monkey Banana Dance,” as well as holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells” and more.

Children under 2 years old do not require a ticket to sit on a parent’s lap, but all other customers do.

Public onsales begin on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices currently available: Adult $54.75/ $39.75/ $29.75