WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

After two years of doing ‘Show of Hands’ virtually, Wheeling Heritage was able to hold the event in person.

This is where small businesses compete for a cash prize to take their business to the next level.

Wednesday night’s competition included Art’s Old Town Bicycle Repair, Backyard Escapes, The Cheese Melt Bar and Grill, and Lucky Candies 2.

Communications and Development Manager Alex Panas said she is so happy to be back to celebrate, appreciate and learn about the area’s small businesses.

“Especially coming out of COVID having a little bit of extra money to push them over the edge, to take on a project that they’ve been putting off, it’s great to be able to do that and we look forward to continuing to do it for years to come.” Alex Panas – Wheeling Heritage Communications and Development Manager

The winner of tonight’s ‘Show of Hands’ is Backyard Escapes.

DeSean James walked away with $4,470 for his 180 Program!

Congratulations DeSean!