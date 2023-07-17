Come on Barbie, let’s go party.

Nail City Record in Wheeling is hosting an official Barbie The Album listening party on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:00 pm.

The album features Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, KAROL G, Charli XCX, Pink Pantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE, FIFTY FIFTY featuring Kaliii, and a few more to be announced! Even Ryan Gosling himself joins the party, delivering an iconic original song as Ken.

Nail City Record will have some exclusive Barbie The Album branded giveaways, while supplies last.

There also will be a costume contest, so dress as your favorite doll for a chance to win fabulous Barbie prizes!

More information about the event can be found on the Facebook event page.

