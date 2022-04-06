The Barstool Sports event ‘Rough N Rowdy 17: Bad Blood’ is coming to Wheeling.

The Pay Per View event will be held at the WesBanco Arena on May 20 at 8 PM

The event promises 20 fights including the main event of Big Bad Booty Daddy vs Lights Out Laing and fighters under 4’5”, #1 contender matchups for multiple title belts, ring girls dancing, ring girls fighting, WV vs PA brawls with NO headgear. Plus pure chaos.

Dave Portnoy & Dan Katz will be calling the event live from Wheeling.

Can’t make it? You can buy a one-time PPV pass with a 48-hour replay.

The event is looking for fighters and ring girls, click the link to sign up for each.

More information can be found on their website and their Twitter account.

(Viewer discretion is advised when clicking the links)