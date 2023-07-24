The West Virginia Mountaineers TBT team, Best Virginia, is in Wheeling for a meet & greet.

Best Virginia will be at the Alpha Tavern in Wheeling, WV on Monday, July 24 at 6 PM.

The Best Virginia roster consists of: Nathan Adrian, Quincy Ford, John Flowers, Nathan Flowers, Alex Gross, Chase Harler, Kedrian Johnson, Kevin Jones, Sean McNeil, Teyvon Myers, and Erik Stevenson.

Photos and autographs will be available at the Alpha Tavern.

Best Virginia is the number 1 seed in the Wheeling regional of the TBT tournament. Their first game will be against Dubois Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM at WesBanco Aena. You can also watch the game on ESPN+.

(Video player shows Top Stories For Monday, July 24, 2023)