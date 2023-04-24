WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio District Council is hosting a South East Region Fellowship Service at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple 330 N. Main Street in Wheeling this Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

Suffragan Bishop Dr. D.W. Cummings will be the host pastor.

The speaker will be Oleksandr Alex Lash of the Well of Living Water Church in Izmail, Ukraine.

The fellowship is asking everyone to bring at least 10 people, a church rally offering of $100 and a special mission offering for the Ukraine ministry.

All are welcome.