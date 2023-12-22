WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

For the 33rd year, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is hosting their annual Christmas Basket giveaway tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 22, at the North Wheeling Dream Center starting at 10 a.m.



They are expecting to help nearly 500 families with their food, clothing, school supplies and toys.



The giveaway will be in the basement of the Dream Center. It is a first come, first served basis and children must be present for the toys, but do not have to be present for the food.



They also ask for the children to be present to get clothes so they can try them on to see if they fit.