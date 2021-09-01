Between Remembrance and Hope: Commemorating 9/11

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The three Episcopal Churches of Wheeling are inviting the public to a Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of September 11 on Saturday September 11th beginning at 11 am.

The public is invited to stop by any time from 11 am to 2 pm for quiet prayer, to pray a labyrinth (a walking medication path); and try a variety of intergenerational activities. Join us at 1:30 pm for a Celtic style service of Remembrance and Hope that includes communion. Officiants at the service will include members of the sponsoring churches.

Among the intergenerational activities are building a cairn; writing a note to a loved one; praying a finger labyrinth; leaving a word or drawing to represent a characteristic of a person you have loved and perhaps lost. Other activities will be writing a prayer for a first responder or a medical provider, and folding an origami dove for peace

According to the Rev Nancy Woodworth-Hill of Lawrencefield Parish, “We always live in the present, between memory and hope. Memory of events in our lives, communities, and in our culture shapes us. Often it is in viewing these from a different angle that we better understand their impact, as well as how to lessen their negative impacts, so we can grow spiritually deeply rooted in the Presence of God. We always face into hope.” She stated that this commemoration is not about reliving the horror of 20 years ago, but rather to mark what we learned and how we might have grown individually or as a community as a result. She concluded “We have planned this so that it may be a time of healing and blessing.”

The program will be held at Lawrencefield Parish Church, on Kirkside Drive off Table Rock Lane in Wheeling. For more information you may email: clergy.lawrencefield@gmail.com. All interested persons are invited to attend and participate.