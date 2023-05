WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) 7News received information that a bicyclist was hit on Wheeling Island Thursday night around 11:15 PM.

According to eyewitnesses the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene along with Wheeling Police and Fire.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital.

Details are very limited at this time–so be sure to stay with 7News for updates.