Parents and kids get ready because Blippi is coming to Wheeling, West Virginia.

Blippi is an American children’s entertainer on YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video will be bringing his Wonderful World Tour to the Capitol Theater.

The show plans to have you sing, dance, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. The show also will have trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore.

Blippi will hit the stage of the Capitol Theater on March 27, 2024.

Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow at 10 am until Thursday at 10 pm using the code TRUCK.

You can get tickets for the event here.

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show and not Stevin John or Clayton Grimm