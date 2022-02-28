The energy of Blippi is making its way to Wheeling.

Blippi The Musical will be at the Capitol Theatre on June 3.

Doors for the event will open at 5:00 PM with the event starting at 6:00 PM.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 11 AM on Friday, March 4.

There will also be a photo experience: Photo Experience ticket purchasers should go to the Will Call window at the Box Office on the show day to pick up their passes and after-show instructions. Each adult and child (age two and up) in a group must have a Photo Experience ticket in order to attend. The Photo Experience will start shortly after the end of show.

The musical is expected to feature ‘The Excavator Song’ and more.

You can purchase tickets here.