‘Boo At The Zoo’ kicks off this weekend at Oglebay

Boo at the Zoo is back and better than ever with support from The Law Firm of Bordas & Bordas! The event kicks off Friday, October 1 with more spooktacular fun than ever before at Oglebay’s Good Zoo in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Ghouls and goblins of all ages will enjoy a variety of frightfully fangtastic fun including timed entry ticketing, an interactive scavenger hunt, a spooky train ride and extended hours on October 1–3, 8–10, 15–17 & 22–24!

Guests can experience Boo at the Zoo on Fridays from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

2021 EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

· Daytime Hours & Timed Entry Ticketing

Daytime hours allow guests to celebrate the season with their favorite Good Zoo animals who will remain in their habitats throughout the event. Plus, timed entry ticketing will allow guests to enjoy closer parking, shorter lines, enhanced social distancing, and more fun. Tickets are on sale now at www.Oglebay.com/boo.

· Digital Scavenger Hunt

An interactive, virtual scavenger hunt will lead guests through nine stations located along the Good Zoo’s outdoor walking path. Guests will unlock clues by scanning QR codes for a chance to win prizes.

· Spooky Train Ride

Hop aboard the Good Zoo’s historic replica steam locomotive for a frightfully fun ride suitable for kids and adults alike.

“Oglebay’s Boo at the Zoo is a great tradition in the Ohio Valley. We are proud to be the presenting sponsor for the second year in a row and hope all those attending enjoy this year’s event,” said Bordas & Bordas managing partner Jamie Bordas.

Each festive pathway and scavenger hunt station throughout the Good Zoo will feature unique themes, with decorations generously provided by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration, Wheeling Hospital Auxiliary, The Wheeling Country Day School, Whisk Bakery, The Law Firm of Bordas & Bordas, Sarah’s On Main, Mr. Jeremy West, Dr. Raina Burke, Fort Henry Capital, and State Farm agents Noah Mull and Laura Mull.

Boo at the Zoo is also made possible through the generous support of Elm Grove Dairy Queen, West Liberty University and Pepsi.

As always, Boo at the Zoo proceeds benefit the care and conservation of Good Zoo animals.

Boo at the Zoo tickets are on sale now at www.oglebay.com/boo.