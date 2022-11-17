WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Millions of Americans will travel far away from home this Thanksgiving, meaning they will be headed to the airport.

So, travel agencies say get those tickets and plans finalized early!

Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel say we are already a week away from Thanksgiving, and the longer you wait the more expensive those tickets are.

And even if you aren’t going home for the holidays you can still go somewhere, Uniglobe offers multiple travel options.

“Also we have some motor coach trips ourselves to get you in the holiday spirit that if you decide not to travel to see your family this year and we can offer you some trips as well. We have a polar express trip to ride the train, we have Sugarcreek and we have Lancaster to see White Christmas being performed so lots of different options for your holiday travels.” Jennifer Merryman – Owner Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel

If you want help with your travel plans, or want to give you someone you love the gift of a trip this year, call Uniglobe’s offices.

Their number is (304) 232-5171.