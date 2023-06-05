WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The longest standing golf classic in the Ohio Valley is returning to Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course this weekend.

This is the 6th year that Bordas & Bordas has taken over the tournament to make it the “Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic” during the tournaments near 100-year run.

The course will be nearly full with over 190 players playing for the $10,000 prize to support The Oglebay Foundation’s “Access to the Parks,” which allows local children who would otherwise not be able, enjoy the amenities Oglebay Park provides free of charge throughout the summer.

Defending champion Howie Peterson IV will be going for the first ever “three peat” to be won in this tournament after winning in 2021 and 2022.

Bordas & Bordas has been working with several local businesses and organizations to create sponsorship opportunities that allow a portion of the proceeds of this weekend’s event to go back to Oglebay Park.

Sign ups are still available until Thursday, June 8.