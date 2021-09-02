Bordas & Bordas partners with Pittsburgh Dad

PITTSBURGH, PA. – The law firm of Bordas & Bordas is excited to announce the official partnership with online sitcom star, Pittsburgh Dad.

“Being that we are Proud Partners of the Pittsburgh Steelers and seeing that Pittsburgh Dad is also a fan of the team we thought it would be a great opportunity to team up with the sitcom,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas. “We are looking forward to seeing the Pittsburgh Dad episodes be brought to yinz by the law firm of Bordas & Bordas this year and seeing Pittsburgh Dad’s post game reactions each week.”

Pittsburgh Dad releases a weekly video recapping each Pittsburgh Steelers’ game throughout the NFL season. The firm, who is a Proud Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, donates $500 to the Ronald McDonald House for every sack made by the Steelers defense.

In addition to seeing the sitcom star’s weekly recaps, Bordas & Bordas is also looking forward to record breaking sacks this season.

“We are starting the seventh year of the Sacks for Kids program through our partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have donated over $188,000 to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown and are looking forward to watching that amount grow this season. It’s great to know that each sack is helping local families at difficult times in their lives,” said Bordas.