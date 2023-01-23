WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local law firm has partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers to form a winning team both on and off the field.

Bordas & Bordas donates $24,000 to Ronald McDonald House through Steelers partnership

Over the years, the Bordas & Bordas Sacks for Kids partnership has raised over a quarter million dollars for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.



Each year, Bordas & Bordas donates $500 for every sack generated by the Steelers during the course of the year.



This year they had 48 sacks for a total of $24,000.



At the final home game, the firm’s Managing Partner, Jamie Bordas, presented a check to Ronald McDonald House CEO Eleanor Reigel.

Bordas Ronald McDonald House check presentation prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

“The Ronald McDonald House is so important for so many families throughout the entire region because when they have a child in the hospital in Pittsburgh they can stay there for the evening, have a place to sleep, a place to get a meal, place to do laundry without having to come back and forth to home and they can be very close to their child. So if there is an emergency, they can be right there in the hospital. So it is really critical. We’re excited to continue it again next season, and I think the defense is going to be pretty good next year.”

Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

This season marks the eighth year for the Sacks for Kids program. Bordas, who is a lifelong Steelers fan, says it’s always lots of fun and for a great cause.