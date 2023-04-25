Carlito’s Soul Kitchen is officially open for breakfast and lunch today, Tuesday, April 25.

The restaurant open’s for breakfast and lunch after Rachel’s on 16th announced that it would be moving from its 16th Street location and combining its menu with Carlito’s.

Before the move, Rachel’s said they will have the same menu and prices at Carlito’s.

Breakfast will be served at the same time at Carlito’s too, 8 am-11 am. Lunch will be 11 am-2:30 pm.

Jeramie Alvarado owns the two businesses and says operating out of the same location will be more cost-effective.

” We decided it was best for us cause we only got 38 seats. This place has become very popular and has become a staple in the City of Wheeling. So we want to be able to provide everything under one roof. Everything under one roof is a win all across the board,” said Alvarado

(The video in the story is from previous coverage)