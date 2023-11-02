WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The sound of Christmas will come alive later this month at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

Christmas With The Stars is coming to the venue on Saturday, November 11th.

Brian Chrisagis says he is bringing the Christmas spirit once again this year, but for the first time, the annual event will be held at the Capitol Theatre.

Chrisagis says he chose November 11th to honor our veterans while, at the same time, eventgoers can enjoy an evening with the stars.

He will be co-hosting the show along with Emmy Award-winning actor Jack Scalia, who is from the 1980 hit television show Dallas.

Scalia is stepping into Shawn Chrisagis’s role following Shawn’s untimely death.

He’s been a dear friend and he’s going to step into the shoes of Shawn. He’s going to try, but I know he’ll do a great job because Jack is a wonderful pro and he’s got my back which is a beautiful thing. And he’s going to be hosting it with a lineup of celebrities that is just amazing. We have Erik Estrada back with us, who has just been a dear friend, from Chips. Stefanie Powers is one of our favorities from Hart to Hart,gorgeous lady and Lorenzo Lamas, Mr. Macho from Renegade and Falcon Crest. So, I am thrilled we have this kind of lineup. Brian Chrisagis, Creator, Christmas With The Stars

Doors open at 5.

The event begins at 6.

Some of the proceeds from the Christmas With The Stars event will go to the American Heart Association in honor of Shawn, who passed away from a heart attack in June.

You can call 304-650-0425 or 740-859-2344 for tickets or go to Etix.com.