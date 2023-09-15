WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s time to strike up the band!

Wheeling’s Symphony Orchestra is opening their new season September 29th with a program both delightful and de-lovely.

Their opening night will welcome two-time Tony-winning actress Sutton Foster for a concert of Broadway numbers.

The romance and comedy of stage favorites like ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ will feature in the program, along with a medley from the 1950 smash ‘Guys and Dolls.’

Conductor John Devlin says the Friendly City has always given a standing ovation to Broadway stars who stop by the Capitol Theatre.

“We hope that every single September we can start off with something truly special. As you mentioned, Yo-Yo Ma last year, it’s hard to top that. But we think bringing in one of Broadway’s brightest stars, Sutton Foster, to the Capital Theater on September 29th is a perfect way to do that.” John Devlin, Conductor, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra didn’t forget the choreography of musical theater either.

The high school dance program Turn It Out Dance will take the stage to perform to the music from ‘Hamilton.’