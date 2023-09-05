WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A well-known community leader and author addressed the Wheeling Rotary Tuesday with information on his latest publication.

Mike Howard, known for his current role with the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, recently released second book entitled “40 Days to Better Sales.”



It tells of his thirty plus years of experience in the sales industry with emphasis on leadership training.



He says the format is the same as his last book, which he describes as a faith-based devotional.

Howard says it’s intended for people just beginning a career in sales, but could be useful for all types of business.

“You’ll learn a lot of things in here about attitude and lifelong learning. I quote many of my mentors and support their books. I tell people to go buy those books, too, because they have all helped me. We’re kind of all in this together. But my main mentor, in some cases, Jeffery Gitomer, all he talked about for four days of training was, ya gotta write, ya gotta write, ya gotta write….so I did.” Mike Howard, Author,” 40 Days to Better Sales”

Howard says he finished the book just in time for the Chamber’s busy season. That includes upcoming events including the Chamber Golf Scramble.