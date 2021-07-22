Businesses and organizations that have existed 100 years received awards

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce presented Centurion Awards to 21 entities, ranging from Wheeling Hospital to the YWCA to the Home For Men.

Warner said providing goods and services and meeting payroll for a century is hard.

He said these businesses have been through tough times including World Wars I and II and the Great Depression.

The Linsly School will soon begin its 208th academic year.

With students from approximately 30 countries and ten or more states, but the vast majority of our alumni and our students and faculty and staff are from right here in the Ohio Valley. Justin Zimmerman, Headmaster

Wesbanco has been through a number of identities.

Well, we were founded in 1870 and known as The German Bank for many years. We’ve had a number of name changes, a number of acquisitions over the years. But the Wesbanco name came about in 1968. Todd Clossin, President & CEO, WesBanco

Centre Foundry has changed dramatically with the times.

We changed from making cannonballs, parts for the Suspension Bridge and boats on the rivers to castings that we now ship to specialty steel companies that make surgical instruments and aerospace parts. Frank Van Sickle, Plant Manager, Centre Foundry

Warner said he’s been giving these awards throughout the state and so far, Wheeling has the most Centurions by far.