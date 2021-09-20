Calling all entrepreneurs, upcoming program can help your business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you own your own business, or are thinking about starting one, there’s a program coming up that can help advance your ideas.

CO.STARTERS is now accepting applications for it’s 10-week course.

The Regional Economic Development Partnership (RED) will lead entrepreneurs through several topics like understanding the customer or marketing a business.

Just taking some time out of your business to work on it, rather than just kinda being stuck in your business working on the day to day, but just taking a step back and looking at the big picture of your business and where you’re headed is really beneficial. Valerie Piko, Program Development Manager, RED

Program Development Manager Valerie Piko said more than 50 people have completed the CO.STARTERS program locally. Some wanted to reimagine their current business. Others needed the final push to get started. Piko explained participants even tested an idea to see if it would be successful.

They either don’t have the time to commit to it, or it’s not something that they’re willing to put their life savings into because financially it’s just not going to be successful for them, so we would much rather someone go through this program, test it out, see if it’s going to work or not before they invest all of their time and savings into it. Valerie Piko, Program Development Manager, RED

CO.STARTERS is is an international program, but it’s implemented in the Ohio Valley with the help of other successful business owners and people who want entrepreneurs to succeed.

The group will meet Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. starting on September 29.

If you’re interested, application are available until this Wednesday, September 22.

To learn more, or fill one out, visit redp.org/costarters.

The first 12 applicants will be accepted.