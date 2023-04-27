Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Carenbauer Distributing is dedicating a portion of the proceeds from every case of Budweiser sold this summer–from May through August–to the Folds of Honor Scholarship Program.

The Folds of Honor Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Owasso, Oklahoma that helps provide families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders educational scholarships.

In addition to the Folds of Honor presentation, Carenbauer hosted an open house Thursday night for the Marshall County and Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

Vice President of Carenbauer Distributing, Erin Carenbauer Ball, says it’s an honor.

“Well, it’s an open house, so the members of the chamber can come and sample the different beers that we have, and that we’re coming out with this summer. We haven’t done this in many years so we just wanted to get back out in the community and really promote what we’re doing and tell everyone about the scholarship.” Erin Carenbauer Ball, Vice President of Carenbauer Distributing

Carenbauer Distributing has been in business since 1946. They have strong ties to the local community, proving charitable contributions and volunteering at local causes.

The scholarship will be provided to a local family.