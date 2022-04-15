WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack gave out some special gifts to their loyal patrons.

They gave out 800 hams in two days.

And they still had 300 hams left over.

So they reached out to the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling and the soup kitchen personnel arrived with a truck.

“It was an opportunity to give back to the community,” said Jill Eden, regional marketing director for the casino. “We love to be a special part of the community in everything we do. So we reached out to the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling and we were able to give them 300 hams. So we’re happy to help the community and help to feed people who may have gone without a meal this weekend.” Soup Kitchen employees who picked up the hams called the donation “extremely generous” and said it is greatly appreciated