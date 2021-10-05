Casino’s “Game Changer” program gives donation to Health Right

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a critical time for Wheeling Health Right.

The organization continues to see a rise in both COVID testing and vaccines, in addition to all other services and programs

On Tuesday they received a much needed donation of more than $5,000 from Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

The money was raised through their Game Changer Program, where unused casino or racing vouchers could be dropped into donation boxes located on the property. Casino employees also made a $5 donation to wear jeans and t-shirts during work hours.

Wheeling Health Right has had a year, really two years like no other. Very unexpected and funding sources like this I think are critical to making sure we stay active in the community and really provides the services that our community needs. Kim Florence, President & General Manager, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

Any donation we receive is very important because it helps us to purchase medication. It helps us to provide health care to to the people in the community. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Florence explained the Game Changer Program allowed the casino to donate to a number of local charities including the Augusta Levy Learning Center and the United Way.

They also have several other organizations earmarked to receive donations later this year.