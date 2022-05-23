WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay’s first Backyard BBQ Festival presented by The Glessner Group takes place on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter.

The festival is open to the public and includes live music, barbeque demonstrations, kids’ activities, and more.

Add to your experience with bourbon-tasting, food trucks, and a variety of beer to make a day of it.

The festival begins on Friday at 5 p.m. with BBQ vendors, food trucks, and live music from Drake & Volhl at Stage A.

Then the fun continues with BBQ & A: Meet the Pros at 6 p.m. at Stage B and finally to end the night enjoy live music from Jukebox from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Stage A.

Saturday the festival begins at 11 a.m with BBQ vendors, food trucks, a little piggies fun zone, bourbon tasting, and a Q School: Pork on Stage B.

From noon to 2 p.m. enjoy live music from The Muddle on Stage A but don’t forget to also catch Q School: Poultry on Stage B at 1 p.m.

Continue your day with a Backyard Magic Show on Stage A at 2:30 p.m. and a Q School: Beef on Stage B at 3 p.m.

Enjoy the live music of Punching Oswald on Stage A from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and a Q School: Sauce vs Rubs on Stage B at 5 p.m.

Gates open at Camp Russel for Main Concert on Stage C at 5:30 p.m. which is a ticketed event.

At 7:30 p.m. the live music from The Clarks will begin followed by the live music from Gin Blossoms at 9 p.m., both on Stage C and are ticketed events.

For more information, visit www.oglebay.com/backyardbbq.

