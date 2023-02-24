WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a two-year hiatus in person, Catholic Charities West Virginia is holding its gala once again.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Their event called, “Our Shining Light on Hope” Gala, is happening in March.

The annual event is being held at Oglebay’s Glessner Auditorium on March 4th.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m.

Donors and supporters are invited to an evening of dinner, dancing and an awards ceremony.

Catholic Charities West Virginia provides services to 17 northern West Virginia counties and the money raised will go toward helping those who need it the most.

Here in the northern region we have food pantries. We do emergency financial assistance. We have refugee and immigration services really helping to fill the needs of the communities. If people who are interested in attending, they can go to our website ccwva.org or find us at Catholic Charities West Virginia on Facebook. Mark Phillips, Catholic Charities WV, Chief Operating Officer

WVU Medicine and the Diocese Of Wheeling-Charleston are this year’s main sponsors.

Phillips says tickets are still available with each ticket costing $125.

He says $90 out of every $100 goes to people who live right here in the northern region of the state.