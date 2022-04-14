WHEELING, W.Va.–(WTRF) Clientele Art Studio has two exciting events happening this Easter weekend that you won’t want to miss!

The 3rd Friday concert series continues with local bands and food while Saturday afternoon hosts a family-friendly Easter event in collaboration with the Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission.

Local bands the New Age Adenas and The Trainjumpers will showcase this Good Friday as the monthly live music continues with local Chef Ryan Butler serving Asian style quesadillas with kimchi for The Public Market.

Food will go on sale at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door the day of the event for $10.

Then if you’re looking for a free family friendly Easter event for the weekend, Clientele’s Easter Celebration in collaboration with the Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission will be on Saturday, April 16 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. and will have several activities to do with your family including Easter themed crafts both inside the gallery and outside in the courtyard.

Clientele Art Studio is located at 43 15th Street, Wheeling, WV, normally open Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Clientele Art Studio will be closed Sunday, April 17th to celebrate Easter.