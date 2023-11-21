WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Headquarters was set to be completed by the end of this year, prior to bidding the dismantling of the Center Wheeling parking structure to give the fire department a 30-day period to move.

They have recently run into an issue concerning an “internal financial matter” with the contractor and subcontractors, delaying the project as a whole.

“Internal financial matter” with contractor puts a full stop to construction on the new Wheeling Fire Department headquarters (wtrf.com)

An over $1.6 million-dollar TIF bond was approved by Wheeling City Council to Reclaim Company LLC, of Fairmont, WV for the demolition of the Center Wheeling Parking Garage.

This deconstruction that was supposed to begin in January will now begin between late February and early March of 2024.

”We thought we had everything resolved and that things would begin back at full speed here this week. But there’s some issues with an escrow account that’s been set up that need to be ironed out, some mechanical issues. But I’m very confident that that will be worked out here in the relatively near future and that construction will begin, you know, in full force here in the next week, ten days. The general contractor has been on site throughout this, as well as some subcontractors. But we certainly need the major subcontractors to come back, and the general contractor needs to get this worked out as soon as possible.” Robert Herron – City Manager, City of Wheeling

Similar to the police headquarters, there are various items that the council bids out separately for the inside of the building once construction is completed.

The three items council is considering include lockers for the firefighters, furniture for the facility, and breathing air systems which would all be funded by the City Service Fee.