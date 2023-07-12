WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Police Department, joined by city council, city administration and community members celebrated the completion of the city’s state-of-the-art police headquarters in Center Wheeling with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.

The renovation and construction project started in September 2021, and was completed earlier this year, with the department fully occupying its new space on March 20. WPD’s headquarters, located at 2115 Chapline Street is the former Ohio Valley Medical Center (OVMC) “Valley Professional Center.”

Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger expressed his gratitude to all the individuals involved in this transformational project at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“As I walk into 2115 Chapline Street each morning, I feel immense pride in the Wheeling Police Department. It was a very long journey, but this facility will provide for the members of the WPD and the citizens we serve for decades to come. I am forever grateful for the support in this endeavor, the men and women who helped shape it and those that designed and constructed it,” the chief said.

The revitalized facility is more than 36,000 square feet with many new and improved amenities, including larger office spaces for officers, civilian staff and community outreach programs. Other areas of the building include an enhanced training and community room, a physical fitness area, a safer booking area, a kennel for the K-9 Unit, a secure area for evidence storage and processing, and a spacious break room for employees. The building is also equipped with cutting-edge access control and security features, including state-of-the-art cameras, a highly secure main entrance/lobby and a safe room.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott shared his enthusiasm with those in attendance.

“Today’s dedication of this beautiful new facility represents the culmination of a six-year commitment spanning two city councils to give the men and women of the Wheeling Police Department a headquarters that they deserve. No longer will we ask those whose job it is to protect us to work in a cramped, outdated 4,600-square-foot corner of the City-County Building. Instead, for the first time in decades, our officers will show up to work each day in a building designed specifically for their needs—one fully compatible with 21st Century law enforcement operations,” said Elliot.

City Manager Robert Herron said the completion of this milestone for the police department brings excitement for the city of Wheeling.

“This project has turned out to be everything that we expected, and we are pleased to show it to the community. This facility provides a safe place for our officers to work and provides state of the art training opportunities that are so vital to proper and effective police work in today’s law enforcement environment. The new police headquarters, I believe, is now the best in the state. It will serve our police officers and, as a result and very importantly, our citizens for many, many years to come. Our taxpayers, city council, city administration, the engineer, architects, and the contractor as well as the men and women in the department should all be congratulated for a job well done,” said Herron.

Architectural and engineering services were provided by M&G Architects & Engineering of Wheeling. The Waller Corporation of Washington, Pa. served as the general contractor. In addition to the construction/renovation cost of $6.96 million, a $1 million technology grant was secured via federal appropriations from West Virginia U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R).