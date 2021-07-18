Check it out! More than 100 shiny rides showed off in 18th Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- If you love cars, check this out!

Cars fans rolled up in their favorite shiny rides in Wheeling today! It’s the 18th annual Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show.

100 plus cars showed off their own style. Some were more modern-looking and others were more classic, dating all the way back to the 1920s. Many of them were muscle cars.

But no matter the style or look, everyone seems to be admiring every one in their own way.

“People like to come and see things they remember from their childhood and cars their family had, and those types of things. Other people just like to see cars they wish they would’ve had, and some people like to see cars they wish they had now. It’s just a nice time for people to come out and see some pretty cars.” Rusty Jebbia, director of Public Works for the city of Wheeling

The show only goes till 4 today.

Many of the cars won awards, hand-picked by city employees.

Dash plaques also went out to the first 100 cars registered and cash prizes went out to the top 20.