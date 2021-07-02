Vet Voices

Check out the Red, White & Brew festival today at Centre Market

Countdown to the 4th of July
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Kick off your Independence Day weekend today with the Red, White & Brew festival at Centre Market featuring live music, food and drinks.

Admission is free, and the festival runs from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Those 21+ who wish to drink alcohol must purchase a wristband. Wristbands are $2 each. For $12, you will receive a wristband, collectors’ mug and your first drink free.

The musical line up includes:

  • 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.– Gage Joseph Band
  • 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. –The Muddle
  • 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. –MSM

 Food will be available from Mason Dixon BBQ Co. 

Proceeds benefit Centre Market and the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

